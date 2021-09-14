Advertisement

Carnegie Library undergoing repairs

Carnegie Library undergoing renovations
Carnegie Library undergoing renovations(WYMT)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Sep. 14, 2021
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The first library built in Corbin will be undergoing repair work.

The Carnegie Library was originally built in 1916.

The Board of Carnegie Center formed in 2015 and were able to purchase the building through fundraising.

The goal is to eventually turn the building into a community center.

“Saving the Carnegie Library is extremely important to preserving the history and heritage of our city,” said Maggie Monhollen, one of the board members.

The board has a plan in place to restore the building, but it depends on fundraisers, donations and grants.

