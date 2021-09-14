Advertisement

Candidates for Governor to debate Thursday in Grundy

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Statewide attention will be focused on southwestern Virginia later this week, when the candidates for Governor face off in their first debate.

Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe will meet at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy on Thursday night.

Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton says the debate could have a significant impact on a close race.

“We certainly are looking forward to seeing the two candidates,” Denton said. “We know that debates influence undecided voters. They’re about double-digit if you average the different polls. So I do think that this is one of those important events that may indeed move the polls at least going out of the debate.”

The candidates are scheduled to meet in only two debates. The second is later this month in northern Virginia.

