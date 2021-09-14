Advertisement

BrightView opens new addiction recovery center in Hazard

Brightview opens new Hazard location
Brightview opens new Hazard location(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard has a new resource for people suffering from addiction.

Brightview announced the opening of a new addiction treatment center in Perry County on Tuesday.

The treatment center offers comprehensive addiction treatment in a discreet setting, and will be able to serve up to 700 people in the area.

It will also create more than 20 full-time jobs.

The programs at the new location include medication assisted treatment. individual or group therapy, peer support and local services.

The new location is on Morton Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person in Bell County
Bell County officials searching for missing woman
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Carter Conley
Eastern Kentucky Fire-Rescue Captain dies of COVID-19
A crash was reported.
KSP investigating deadly Perry County crash

Latest News

Knott Filters 11 pm
Knott County Filters 11 p.m.
Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID
The Buffalo Trace distillery is located in Frankfort, Ky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Governor Beshear to join the 2021 Kentucky Labor Management Virtual Conference
Friends of Lake Cumberland Cleanup set to celebrate National Public Lands Day