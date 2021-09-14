BrightView opens new addiction recovery center in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard has a new resource for people suffering from addiction.

Brightview announced the opening of a new addiction treatment center in Perry County on Tuesday.

The treatment center offers comprehensive addiction treatment in a discreet setting, and will be able to serve up to 700 people in the area.

It will also create more than 20 full-time jobs.

The programs at the new location include medication assisted treatment. individual or group therapy, peer support and local services.

The new location is on Morton Boulevard.

