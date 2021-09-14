Advertisement

Big bears chow down on giant veggies from the Alaska State Fair

By KTUU Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s an annual tradition that continued Friday when the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center took possession of the leftover veggies from the Alaska State Fair and fed them to the center’s brown bears.

“We’ve been doing this for more than a decade,” center director Trish Baker told KTUU-TV. “The state fair, of course, has all these fabulous vegetables that farmers have grown and competed with, and at the end of the fair, there’s a lot of vegetables.”

Bears dined on cabbages, cauliflower, a giant zucchini and rhubarb. According to Baker, the total amount of homegrown produce weighed between 800 to 1,000 pounds.

“It’s really, really great enrichment for them, and it’s also very nutritious,” Baker said. She added that the bears were setting a good example on the importance of eating your veggies.

Copyright 2021 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person in Bell County
Bell County officials searching for missing woman
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
At least one injured in crash on busy Kentucky interstate
A crash was reported.
KSP investigating deadly Perry County crash

Latest News

Knott Filters 11 pm
Knott County Filters 11 p.m.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom equated the recall vote with Trumpism in remarks Monday.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
A deputy's body camera video showed the moment one K-9 was shot while law enforcement tried to...
GRAPHIC: Florida K-9s shot in confrontations between deputies and carjacking suspect
FILE - In this March 13, 2021 file photo, Tamika Palmer, center, the mother of Breonna Taylor,...
Justice Dept. curtails federal agents’ use of ‘no-knock’ warrants