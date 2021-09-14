Advertisement

Bell County Historical Society hosts quilt show to highlight historic quilts

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Historical Society is hosting a quilt show to highlight and tell the stories of 31 historic quilts.

Quilting has an extensive history across Appalachia, and organizers are excited to showcase it.

Each quilt on display tells a different story, but one in particular, dubbed the Murder Quilt, has caught the attention of many.

The quilt was stitched by friends of a Tennessee woman who was charged with the murder of her husband during the early 1900s. After completing the quilt, it was sold to help pay for her legal fees.

“The thing that frustrates me is we don’t know whether this woman was acquitted or not, but we do have the quilt and we do have the story,” Board Member Robert Cox says.

The quilt show is on display until Saturday, September 18.

