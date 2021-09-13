Advertisement

West Virginia sets 2 daily records for positive virus cases

https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia set two daily records in the past week for positive coronavirus cases as the pandemic continues to ravage the state.

According to state health data, Thursday’s total of confirmed cases was a record 1,738, only to be broken by Saturday’s total of 1,821.

The previous one-day high of more than 1,700 was set on Dec. 31.

The statewide total of 7,849 positive cases for the six days ending Saturday has already passed the seven-day total for the previous week.

That week was the second highest during the pandemic. The number of active virus cases statewide has more than doubled in the past three weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter Conley
Eastern Kentucky Fire-Rescue Captain dies of COVID-19
Kentucky passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths; Top 7 counties in Eastern Kentucky hold highest incident rate
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Ryan C. Daulton was indicted on charges of arson, use of...
Sheriff: Pulaski Co. man charged after hanging jugs of gas throughout mobile home, setting it on fire

Latest News

Wedding at the Tennessee Valley Fair
Getting married at the Tennessee Valley Fair
Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist...
Firefighters advance on blaze that shut down California highway
Police lights.
ATV crash leaves one dead in Campbell Co.
Afghanistan memorial
South Knoxville couple honors those who gave their lives for their country
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe