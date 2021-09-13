Advertisement

Wayne County man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Mug shot of Timothy Kelley
Mug shot of Timothy Kelley(Wayne County Detention Center)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monticello man is back in jail after deputies found fentanyl in his car during a traffic stop.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office saw a car traveling east on KY-92 Friday night. The driver of the car, The driver of the car, 46-year-old Timothy Kelley, had an active warrant for an indictment in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Once deputies conducted a traffic stop and placed Kelley under arrest, they found two syringes and a small plastic baggy containing a substance that field tested positive for fentanyl.

Kelley was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance, and no registration plates. He was also arrested for outstanding warrants following an indictment on two counts of receiving stolen property.

Kelley is also under federal indictment on several charges related to a Wayne County “Tiny Homes” business.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

