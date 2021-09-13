Virginia Health Departments preparing for latest Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - By Halloween, 5 to 11 years old could see a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval.

“It’s like trying to aim at a moving target, but we are preparing if it is approved in October,” said Lawanda Dunn, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts Nurse.

Once approval comes down from the FDA, the state will move quickly to get vaccine doses ready for the new group.

In Virginia, the state health department said that number is estimated at around 723,000. In Richmond and Henrico, that number is estimated at 48,000.

“We are partnering with schools and other community partners just to assess the full situation of partner capacity, as well as our own capacity internally, and we are making plans to have some sort of initial mass vaccination rollout,” said Dunn.

The decision on whether to authorize a vaccine for younger children has a lot of parents watching. In our area, children have been going back to in-person learning in recent weeks, amid a wave of infections driven by the delta variant.

Pfizer is expecting to have data on its vaccine in young children before the end of this month. Then the FDA will review the findings, presumably give it the green light, and then states, like Virginia, can start rolling out their plans to deliver those shots.

“We will be ready as a health district to go when it is ready, but I think the main piece that parents need to consider when they are when this does get approved is are they ready. Are they equipped with all the information that they need to make the best decision for their family,” said Dunn.

Once approved, you can take your child to a pharmacy to get the shot, your doctor’s office and local health departments have clinics during the week as well.

