Two people facing charges following false bomb threat

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials say two people in Harlan County are facing charges after calling in a false bomb threat to a school.

Harlan County Public Schools said in a Facebook post that two people phoned in a non-credible bomb threat to Wallins Elementary school on Monday.

The post said neither suspect attends the school.

“School employees, working with law enforcement and Harlan County Safe Schools Director Jim T. Whitaker, quickly identified the suspects after a call was received at the school,” the post says.

One of the suspects was arrested and appeared before the Court Designated Worker. They were released into a guardian’s custody.

The second suspect has not been arrested yet, but the Sheriff’s Department says officers are in the process of making the arrest.

“There was no credible threat.” said Whitaker. “However, as we cover in letters to parents and guardians each year and the student code of conduct, threats of violence will not be tolerated in Harlan County Schools.”

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.