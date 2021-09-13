“Take 1 for the Team” Vaccination Campaign partners with Ohio Valley Wrestling to encourage people to get vaccinated

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Take 1 for the Team”, the vaccine outreach and incentive campaign, focuses on giving the people of Clay County more convenient vaccination opportunities and finds creative ways to encourage one another to get vaccinated.

“In a non-clinical environment, we found that people are just much more likely on their lunch break or when they have time to come in and drop in to that kind of setting, instead of being in a hospital or actually going to the doctors office,” said Tom Stephens, Executive Director of Kentucky Association of Health Plans.

Created by Volunteers of America Mid-States, Kentucky Association of Health Plans, and several other community leaders and organizations, this campaign is responsible for increasing Clay County’s Vaccination rate to almost 40 percent.

“As more and more people are getting vaccinated, we’re starting to take their stories and share those, and that just creates this really positive ripple effect where people feel inspired and they see their neighbors and family members getting vaccinated and they’re ready to make that next step as well,” said Jennifer Hancock, President & CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States.

One creative way this campaign is encouraging Clay Countians to get vaccinated is by partnering with Ohio Valley Wrestling. Friday, September 17th, at 6:00 p.m., Clay County High School will be hosting an OVW Spectacular, where several individuals will “Take 1 for the Team” and get vaccinated in the ring.

”What can we do? What can we really do to go in, boots on the ground, ground level, is there really anything more ground level than, you know, wrestling? Right? I mean, it’s different and fun and it really led itself to this idea so, we’re excited to give it a try,” said Tom Stephens.

Several prize incentives will also be offered to vaccinated individuals at the match. To learn more about the vaccination opportunities and incentives in Clay County, visit the Volunteers of America Mid-States’ website.

