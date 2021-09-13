Several Eastern Kentucky festivals still underway despite increase in COVID-19 cases and incident rates

(WYMT) - Despite an increase in COVID-19 cases and high incident rates, several popular Eastern Kentucky festivals are still underway.

Kentucky River District Health Department officials said the precautions needed to be taken will not be popular but they are still necessary.

“We’ve asked that no candy be thrown from floats and participants in the parade,” KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard said. “Again, cutting down on items that can be picked up and transmit the virus on through the surfaces.”

Even though Perry County currently has the highest incident rate in Kentucky, the city is still a go for the highly anticipated Black Gold Festival.

Similarly, Laurel County’s World Chicken Festival and Letcher County’s Mountain Heritage Festival are still happening as well.

Lockard said it is not a matter they are taking lightly.

“Everybody needs to make smart decisions for themselves on how much exposure they want to take on,” he said. “The safest way is to be vaccinated, we strongly encourage everyone in our viewing area to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Lockard said it is, however, up to each individual.

“How much we protect the community and ourselves goes very much along, we’ll continue them,” he said. “We all have to decide what is the safest course of action that we need to take to protect our own health and wellbeing.”

Hazard City Commissioner Luke Glaser said he asks the community to take it seriously.

“If you are not vaccinated, we encourage you to stay home, if you’re not feeling well, we encourage you to stay home, if you’re going to be here in close quarters, we suggest that you wear a mask,” he said. “Anything that’s going to help us alleviate the caseload that our health system is currently dealing with.”

World Chicken Festival Co-Coordinator Kelly Burton said they plan to proceed with caution.

“There will be vaccination available there at the festival,” she said. “Also, the carnival ride company that is coming, their employees have been vaccinated. So, we are definitely taking every step that we can.”

Mountain Heritage Committee Chairperson Lee Adams said they are following guidelines similar to that of the Kentucky State Fair.

“And if you’re inside a building, we ask that you do wear a mask and if you’re not then try to social distance,” she said. “We will have extra hand washing stations set up.”

Lockard said they have been comparing the outcome of previous festivals, citing the recent Swift Silver Mine Festival in Wolfe County.

“And we have not seen a big uptick in cases in that county,” he said. “So, we’re closely watching the data and we feel like that events can be held in a safe manner but it’s up to each of us to do our part.”

The Black Gold Festival in Hazard will take place September 16th-18th.

The World Chicken Festival in London will take place September 23rd-26th.

The Mountain Heritage Festival in Whitesburg will take place September 23rd-25th.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.