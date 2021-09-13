Advertisement

Senator Robert Stivers reacts to end of statewide school mask mandate

(WAVE)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - State lawmakers voted to end the school mask mandate issued by the State Board of Education during a special session last week.

Governor Andy Beshear vetoed the measure passed by the State Legislature but Congress was able to quickly override the veto.

This move shifts the decision on masking in public schools from the Kentucky Department of Education to local school boards.

Republican Senate President, Robert Stivers, believes that the decision is best left at the local level.

”We believe that’s where the decision making should lie, is at the local level, because they understand their local dynamics,” he said.

Stivers explained that some communities have not seen problems as bad as other communities, and that each community should make its own decision on masking in schools.

