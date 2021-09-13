Advertisement

Pilot hurt when plane overturns during Virginia landing

Plane overturns during landing at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon
Plane overturns during landing at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A pilot is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after an incident with his plane Monday, according to state police.

At 9:31 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Virginia State Police were called to the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon. That’s where the pilot of an Alon single-engine plane was landing when, he said, he experienced problems with steering the plane, which ran off the left side of the runway, hit an embankment and overturned.

The pilot was taken to a hospital. He was the only person on the plane.

The pilot had taken off from Ohio and was landing at the Virginia Highlands Airport to refuel.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified to conduct the investigation.

