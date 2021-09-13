New week begins with warm weather and sunny skies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re heading into mid-September with conditions much like we’ve seen for the past few weeks: Calm and quiet across the mountains.

Today and Tonight

I honestly thought after a two-week break with a “minor” surgery in between that I would come back to a different forecast pattern. I was sadly mistaken. It’s the same as it was when I left!

As always, valleys will be cooler this morning and ridges warmer, so keep an eye out for that. Some fog is possible for some while others will start the day with sunshine. That’s basically going to be the trend for the first part of our new work and school week. Highs will climb into the mid to maybe upper 80s this afternoon before falling back into the mid to upper 60s overnight under clear skies. Some more fog is possible late.

Extended Forecast

Honestly, I think we add in a few more clouds on Tuesday and maybe a stray late rain chance, but for the most part, I think the forecast is nearly a carbon copy of Monday, if not a couple of degrees cooler. Those stray chances will continue into the overnight hours as lows drop into the mid-60s for most.

Heading into mid-week, we see a bit better of a chance for rain, but the chances still stay scattered at best under a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will continue to fall into the low 80s, maybe even upper 70s, at times with overnight lows falling suit into the low to mid-60s.

By Friday, if you are planning on heading out to any area football games or to the Black Gold Festival in Hazard, the forecast still looks great with a mix of sun and clouds, some spotty rain chances and highs in the mid-80s.

Enjoy!

