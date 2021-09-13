Advertisement

New “sensory playground” opens in London

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Sep. 12, 2021
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new handicap accessible and neurodivergent-friendly playground opened at the Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park in London on Friday, September 10th.

The playground was made possible thanks to the partnership between London City Tourism and the Scott Rose Foundation. The Scott Rose Foundation is dedicated to helping disadvantaged children and young adults. The foundation was created in memory of the late Scott Rose, who devoted himself to helping children, the elderly, and others in need.

Individuals from both London City Tourism and the Scott Rose Foundation wanted to create a playground that all children could enjoy:

“There’s a park in Myrtle Beach that is for special needs, and it’s in memory of a girl, Samantha,” said Judy Rose, mother of Scott Rose. “We saw that and we said, ‘what an opportunity for us to do this.’”

Together, London City Tourism and the Scott Rose Foundation turned this idea into a reality. Using grant funds as well as funds from the foundation, these individuals were able to upgrade the playground at Levi Jackson, adding more handicap accessible features as well as several sensory-play activities for those with special needs to enjoy.

Following the 7th annual Action for Autism Walk, children were able to experience the playground for the first time:

“You know the kids got to go over and touch the autistic panels and get on the handicap equipment,” said Rick Cochrane, London Public Safety Director. “They just had a great time.”

Not only will London have one sensory park, but two. The second Scott Rose Foundation Playground and Musical Park will be updated in the near future. The park located on College Street will be equipped with more handicap accessibilities, more sensory-play options, and an overhead structure which will allow children to utilize the park year-round.

“We want to make sure that they’ve got a permanent facility that they can bring their children to, as well as able-bodied kids, can come and play on all these rides and other features of the playground,” said Lawrence Kuhl, Treasurer of the Scott Rose Foundation.

The foundation board plans to use all remaining funds from the Scott Rose Foundation on these projects.

