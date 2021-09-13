National Guard troops heading to CHI Saint Joseph in London to help

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky National Guard is deploying additional help to hospitals across the Commonwealth as many of them struggle with capacity issues amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

At London’s CHI Saint Joseph, staff has been incredibly busy over the past six weeks. They tell us that as of Monday morning, around 75% of emergency room patients are related to COVID-19 somehow.

The problem at some ER’s is that some even with a runny nose, thinking they have COVID-19, have been going to the ER for treatment.

14 members of the Kentucky National Guard arrived Monday to help in five non-patient care-related areas.

CHI Saint Joseph’s administrator says the Guard will be helping with support, food service, security, assistance with the supply chain, and housekeeping.

“You never know what you might be called up to do,” said Aaron Barbour of the Kentucky National Guard. “A lot of times people need help and we go out and help in any capacity that we can, whether it be clearing debris or helping to staff hospitals in non-clinical positions.”

Officials say that just getting help with supplies is a huge boost for them. The ER which once averaged 95 visits per day is now averaging around 115.

In southern Kentucky, the Guard will also be stationed at hospitals in Corbin and Somerset.

Governor Beshear said this may be the largest deployment of the national guard for a health care crisis need in the state’s history.

Guardsmen said they are not sure how long they will be deployed.

