KSP investigating fatal crash in Magoffin County

Police car
Police car(AP)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash near Salyersville Sunday evening.

KSP Post 9 in Pikeville received a call just before 6:30 Sunday evening about a single-car crash near Old Burning Fork Road near Salyersville.

The initial investigation indicated that 29-year-old Samantha Lykins of Salyersville was driving on Old Burning Fork Road when her car ran off the road and hit a tree over an embankment. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

