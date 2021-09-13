Advertisement

KSP investigating fatal crash in Floyd County

(WDBJ7)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DRIFT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police responded to a crash in Floyd County early Friday morning where one person was pronounced dead.

KSP Post 9 in Pikeville received a call just before 7:30 Friday morning of a crash on Cow Hollow Road in the Drift community.

The initial investigation found 38-year-old Willis Chaffins of Hueysville was driving on the Right Fork of Cow Hollow Road when he ran off the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

