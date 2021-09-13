Knox County Career and Technical Center to receive major renovation

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Board of Education took local control of the Knox County Career and Technical Center on July 1, 2021. The facility used to be part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System of state-operated vocational schools.

Gathering at the former Knox County Area Technology Center, Kentucky State Senator, Robert Stivers and Kentucky State Representative, Tom O’Dell Smith joined Knox County Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Ledford and Knox CTC Principal Ralph Halcomb to dedicate funds for a major renovation.

The local Board of Education was given $10 million to improve the facility and expand the number of programs offered.

Senator Stivers said he was hopeful that the school could offer area children hope for a bright future with a successful career.

Senator Stivers added that the process of getting funds for a project like this is a collaborative one.

”This is not just the Knox County system,” he said. “This is Knox County, the Barbourville Independent, KCTCS, a lot of other different entities coming together to put this into place.”

Senator Stivers explained that it was the partnership between these entities that made the application for the school strong.

“We don’t have the ability to put a school in every spot,” he added.

For Representative O’Dell Smith, this program is about putting quality careers in reach of the areas children. He cited a student participating in the plumbing program and being able to earn $150,000 a year.

“That gives that child hope. They think, ‘If I start that program,’ it’s like them going to medical school. And we can start them in eighth grade, we’ve got them on the right path,” he said.

Knox County CTC Principal, Ralph Halcomb, believes that this could make the facility a top 10 of its kind in the state, providing a major advantage to its students.

“I knew that this will not only enhance the programs that we already offer, but it will provide new exciting opportunities for our students for generations to come,” he said.

When renovations are complete, the center will serve as a feeder school to the new Southeast KCTCS Barbourville campus, located just blocks away, that is expected to open in March of 2022.

