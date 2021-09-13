Knott County Board of Education installing air filters to help fight COVID-19

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Board of Education purchased air filters to install to place in every school with efforts to minimize the transmission of COVID-19.

The board chose the brand ActivePure Technology.

“There are a number of vendors out there... The amount of data on ActivePure was extensive so that’s why we went with it,” Brent Hoover, Knott County Superintendent said.

The air filters are being placed in every placed in every part of the building where students and staff will be, which includes classrooms, administrative offices, gymnasiums, and cafeterias.

Within three minutes of turning on the filters, the device is supposed to remove 99 percent of airborne pathogens. Within 30 minutes, it will remove pathogens on surfaces, including on hands and the bottom of shoes. There are 21 different pathogens these systems purify.

“We hope this will reassure parents that we’re doing all we can to make this school safe and as COVID free as possible,” Justin Amburgey, Dean of Students at Knott Central High School said.

Amburgey and Hoover both said the goal is to keep in person learning going as safely as they can.

