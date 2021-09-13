Kentucky-South Carolina kickoff time announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats will get plenty of experience playing SEC games at night.

Two days removed from their night win over Missouri, the SEC announced that Kentucky’s next conference game at South Carolina will kickoff at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats are 5-9-1 all-time against the Gamecocks in Columbia.

UK’s next game will be against Chattanooga at noon at Kroger Field.

