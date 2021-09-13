Advertisement

Kentucky-South Carolina kickoff time announced

South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster (4) gets into the endzone for a touchdown against...
South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster (4) gets into the endzone for a touchdown against Kentucky during first-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)(Sideline Carolina)
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats will get plenty of experience playing SEC games at night.

Two days removed from their night win over Missouri, the SEC announced that Kentucky’s next conference game at South Carolina will kickoff at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats are 5-9-1 all-time against the Gamecocks in Columbia.

UK’s next game will be against Chattanooga at noon at Kroger Field.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter Conley
Eastern Kentucky Fire-Rescue Captain dies of COVID-19
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Kentucky passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths; Top 7 counties in Eastern Kentucky hold highest incident rate
4 bikes stolen JPD
Search underway for stolen dirt bikes at Breathitt County business
Bill Bailey
Lee County School District Custodian dies from COVID-19

Latest News

The junior running back is considered one of the top running backs in the nation entering the...
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Named Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off to running back Joe Mixon (28) during...
Bengals kick off season with dramatic win over Vikings
Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, front, celebrates his sack of Ohio State quarterback C.J....
AP Top 25: Oregon, Iowa enter top 5; Arkansas has 1st ranking since ‘16
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime Saturday Night Sept. 11, 2021