‘He was the rescue squad’: Magoffin County remembers first responder after COVID-19 death

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Captain Carter Conley was proud of his title and even more proud of the community that allowed him to hold it.

“Every time the tones dropped and the sirens blared, Carter was there,” said Rescue Squad Sergeant Billy Shepherd. “I don’t think there’s a single person in Magoffin County that hasn’t been touched by Carter Conley.”

Conley served Magoffin County as captain of the Magoffin County Rescue Squad since its inception in 1974, as one of the founding members of the response crew.

“He was the rescue squad,” said Billy.

But, according to officials, his desire to see the community safe went far beyond the walls of the rescue building. Conley was a champion for the creation of the 9-1-1 service in Magoffin County, which opened its doors in 1994.

“He done the job. And a lot of lives have been saved,” said Judge-Executive Matt Wireman. “If he hasn’t touched the lives individually, he’s touched someone in their family in some way over the years. He is Magoffin County family.”

His commitment to community safety placed Conley on call for most situations and those who loved him say he never failed to answer that call.

“The thing I learned from him is: when you make a decision, you stick by it. And when you’ve got a friend, you stick by your friend,” said Salyersville Mayor Pete Shepherd.

Pete, who also serves as Public Health Director, said Conley was one of the first in line for his COVID-19 vaccine. But, once he contracted the virus, his pre-existing health issues placed him in a dangerous situation as he battled the sickness.

“Me and him got ours together on the same day, but Carter had some health issues and he just couldn’t overcome it,” he said. “He’s one of the few that we have that’s been vaccinated that did get it and the only one I know of that’s perished from it.”

After battling COVID-19 until Sunday, Conley’s service is a memory, fueling his legacy. Officials say his service will always serve as inspiration for the future of emergency response in the area.

“He always though he had to be hands-on with it,” said Pete. “I mean, he went on 99% of the calls. Whether it was five o’clock in the morning, or below zero.”

As an alumnus of the college, Conley was also dedicated to the University of Kentucky’s football program.

“Every time UK would score a touchdown, we’d have to raise that garage door and he’s running out and slip his lights on and turn the UK fight song on wide open,” said Wireman.

Wireman, Conley, Pete, and others would gather in a garage to watch the games together.

“We watched a ballgame Saturday night. Wasn’t the same,” said Pete. “But we will. We’ll carry on. He’d want us to. He’s tough too. He’d want us to carry and carry on on his legacy.”

Conley’s funeral is under the direction of Salyersville Funeral Home and will be held in the Magoffin County High School gymnasium. Visitation is Wednesday after 6 p.m. and the funeral is set for Thursday at 1 p.m.

Officials say the county government, city government, and county schools will be closed Thursday to allow the community to pay its respects. Masks are required on the school campus.

