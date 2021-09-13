Advertisement

Getting married at the Tennessee Valley Fair

Crystin and Dwayne Owens wanted to get married at the fair and said it was the perfect place.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fair can be very romantic. Looking around you’ll see couples holding hands on the Ferris wheel, sharing funnel cakes, and winning prizes playing games.

Crystin and Dwayne Owens wanted to get married at the fair. Crystin said it was the perfect place.

“We will bring our kids and say maw and paw got married here 25 or 50 years ago, it’s nice making these memories,” said Crystin.

She made a bouquet out of cotton candy, and they made a stack wedding cake out of funnel cake.

Pastor Buddy Kemner officiated the wedding. He said he’s officiated some unconventional weddings before.

Kemner said it’s about the love of the couple and their love of God.

