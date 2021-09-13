Advertisement

EKU to offer tuition breaks, free textbooks for Ky. city and county employees

EKU, the Kentucky League of Cities and the Kentucky Association of Counties are collaborating...
EKU, the Kentucky League of Cities and the Kentucky Association of Counties are collaborating to help local government employees throughout the state further their education in higher learning.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU, the Kentucky League of Cities and the Kentucky Association of Counties are collaborating to help local government employees throughout the state further their education in higher learning.

The three groups had a ceremony on EKU’s campus Monday morning to honor the occasion.

About 25,000 county and city employees across the commonwealth are eligible to receive a 30% discounted rate on tuition at EKU. This will also include free textbooks through the university’s BookSmart program.

Dr. David McFaddin, EKU’s president, said this places EKU as a first-choice partner for education within local governments.

“For those who want to better themselves with an undergraduate degree or with a certificate, we feel like that having a strong work force in our cities and counties is critical to the success of Kentucky going forward,” Dr. McFaddin said.

Dr. McFaddin said no other college or university has a program like this in the commonwealth.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter Conley
Eastern Kentucky Fire-Rescue Captain dies of COVID-19
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Missing person in Bell County
Bell County officials searching for missing woman
Kentucky passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths; Top 7 counties in Eastern Kentucky hold highest incident rate
4 bikes stolen JPD
Search underway for stolen dirt bikes at Breathitt County business

Latest News

Senator Robert Stivers reacts to end of statewide school mask mandate
Bill Bailey
“He took great pride in his work” : Lee County School District Custodian dies from COVID-19
“Last March and April we were preparing for this and for the surge in COVID patients that we...
Surge in COVID-19 cases taking a toll on Madison County EMS workers
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Watch: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing