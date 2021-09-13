Advertisement

Dry and warm before scattered storms return late week

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a weekend filled with sunshine and warmer than average temperatures, we’ll see Mother Nature repeat herself for the first couple of days of the work week before scattered showers and storms make a return.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

More peaceful weather expected as we head into our Monday evening. Skies look to remain mostly clear to partly cloudy as we head through the evening hours. With a touch of wildfire smoke in the air from out west, we could see some nice sunsets around the region. We’ll slide the mercury back down into the lower to middle 60s for overnight lows, with just some valley fog to contend with in the morning.

After some of that morning fog, we’ll likely break back out into a nice, sunny but warm afternoon. A slightly more tropical airmass will begin working in allowing highs once again to lift into the middle and upper 80s with heat indices in the lower 90s. The possibility is there, however small, for a spotty storm or two, but most of us will stay dry. Lows overnight are back down into the lower to middle 60s with that slightly muggy airmass we have in place. As with previous nights, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with chance for more valley fog during the morning hours.

The Rest of the Work Week

The pattern begins to change a bit as we head into the mid-week timeframe. A weak frontal boundary will try to sneak into the mountains, providing us with a decent chance for at least some scattered storms as we head into Wednesday afternoon. (Well, decent compared to our recent dry stretch!) This should work to diminish highs a bit in the afternoon back to the lower to middle 80s.

The story gets a bit murkier later in the week as our frontal boundary kind of washes out around the area...but before it does, will it get to interact with any of the moisture from Tropical Storm Nicholas (currently in the Gulf of Mexico)? Models are not quite in agreement on these solutions quite yet. Either way, the chance for some daily showers and storms looks to be on the table as we finish up the work week. Highs look to stay in the lower to middle 80s with a warm and muggy airmass sticking around.

