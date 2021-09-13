Democrats announce candidate for 89th House District Special Election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Democratic Party has named their nominee in the Special Election for the state hosue vacated by former Rep. Robert Goforth.

Mae Suramek was selected to run for the 89th District House seat, which covers parts of Madison, Laurel, and Jackson Counties.

According to a Facebook post by the KDP, Suramek has lived and worked in the state since she came to Berea College as an 18-year-old in 1991.

Suramek worked as a human rights investigator for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Human Rights Commission as well as the North Carolina Human Relations Commission. She served as Berea College’s first Asian-American Alumni Director from 2004-2012 and as the executive director of the Bluegrass Rape Center from 2012-16.

Suramek currently serves on the board of the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development (MACED) and is the founder and owner of Noodle Nirvana, a socially-conscious restaurant in Berea.

She will face off in the November 2 Special Election against McKee Elementary School Principal and owner of Truett’s Pumpkin Patch Timothy Truett, who was selected as the Republican nominee.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.