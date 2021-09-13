Advertisement

‘A bunch of those will die’: WV COVID hospitalizations hit all-time high

Justice reported 852 hospitalizations, 267 people in the ICU and 164 on ventilators -- all pandemic highs.
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's response to an increase of reported cases.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday continued his crusade to increase the number of West Virginians getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as the state set a new record for virus hospitalizations.

Justice reported 852 hospitalizations, 267 people in the ICU and 164 on ventilators -- all pandemic highs. Those numbers during the first week of July were 52, 17 and six respectively.

“A bunch of those will die,” Justice said.

There are more than 27,000 active cases, according to state data.

All but eight counties are in the red on the state COVID-19 map.

Despite urging vaccinations, Justice reiterated his opposition to mandating them.

