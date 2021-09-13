2021 Pikeville Pride canceled due to COVID-19

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Pikeville Pride 2021 was canceled on Saturday.

After several discussions amongst committee members, it was decided to reschedule the event due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

This is the second time officials have had to cancel the event.

Volunteer Organizer Emma Lowe says while it is discouraging, the committee is confident it will happen eventually.

“We have some really dedicated people in our community and this is an opportunity for folks in our community who don’t have a voice and who don’t have an opportunity to celebrate themselves and I think that’s always going to be relevant,” she said.

Lowe says the event has been postponed to 2022.

