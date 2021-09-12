Advertisement

Woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills was NKU law student, mother of two, university says

Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the hospital. NKU's president says Allen was a third-year law student at the Chase College of Law.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrea Medina
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman who was shot and killed in Walnut Hills Saturday morning was a law student at NKU and a mother of two, university president Dr. Ashish Vaidya wrote in an email to students.

Cincinnati police say Cierra Allen was found with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of St. James Avenue.

Allen, 30, later died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting and no suspect has been identified.

Dr. Vaidya wrote in an email to the NKU campus community that he was heartbroken to share the news of Allen’s death.

She was a third-year law student at NKU’s Chase College of Law.

“Cierra is described as an outstanding member of the Chase student body. Even with two young children at home, Cierra volunteered her time to serve as a Chase Ambassador to welcome prospective students to the law school. Her smiling face is featured on the Chase website. We know Cierra’s passing will have a great impact on the entire Chase community,” Dr. Vaidya wrote in the email.

Dr. Vaidya says grief counselors will be available on campus this week.

Students may reach out by calling (859) 572-5650.

The Chase College of Law is also planning a remembrance for Allen in the coming days, Dr. Vaidya wrote.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter Conley
Eastern Kentucky Fire-Rescue Captain dies of COVID-19
Kentucky passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths; Top 7 counties in Eastern Kentucky hold highest incident rate
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Ryan C. Daulton was indicted on charges of arson, use of...
Sheriff: Pulaski Co. man charged after hanging jugs of gas throughout mobile home, setting it on fire

Latest News

Wedding at the Tennessee Valley Fair
Getting married at the Tennessee Valley Fair
Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist...
Firefighters advance on blaze that shut down California highway
Police lights.
ATV crash leaves one dead in Campbell Co.
Afghanistan memorial
South Knoxville couple honors those who gave their lives for their country
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe