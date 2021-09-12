Advertisement

Wildcats kick off conference play with 35-28 win over Missouri

Kentucky opens conference play against Missouri
Kentucky opens conference play against Missouri(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A back and forth battle between two East opponents ended in triumph for the Cats.

Kentucky had a dominant first quarter and start to the second half until Eli Drinkwitz’s squad scored a 17-yard touchdown to cut the lead to one possession.

Missouri tied things up at 28-28 to start the fourth, but the Cats responded with a short touchdown and Ruffolo’s fifth successful point-after kick of the night.

Next week Kentucky hosts the Chattanooga Mocs (1-1) at noon.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths; Top 7 counties in Eastern Kentucky hold highest incident rate
Hazard ARH
Kentucky man says he paid COVID-19 no attention, now he has it and he wants you to know it is no joke
Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department
Health officials: Perry County has the highest COVID-19 incidence rate nationwide
Three people are behind bars facing drug charges in Floyd County following a two-month-long...
Mother, son, and deputy jailer facing drug charges
Kentucky House and Senate override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of bill aimed at ending school mask mandates

Latest News

Corbin beats Pulaski County in GOTW
Corbin Redhounds take on Pulaski County in Top 5 Game of the Week face-off
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime September 10, 2021
KHSAA football
Scores from across the mountains from week four of high school football
Lawrence County beats Russell, 39-28
Lawrence County beats Russell, 39-28