Warm and dry weather continues to start the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures look to stay above average as we head into the work week. However, the days of dry weather look to be numbered.

Tonight through tomorrow night

A little bit more moisture is working into the mountains this evening. While we don’t have a trigger for showers and storms, it will result in a muggier evening. Just have to keep an eye on a few areas of patchy fog overnight as lows fall back into the low to middle 60s.

Yet another sunny day is in the works as we head out the door to start the work week. The plentiful sunshine will also help us bump the mercury back up into the middle to upper 80s, with heat indices closer to the lower 90s.

Fog is once again our main concern for Monday evening as skies otherwise stay partly cloudy. We’ll stay on the mild and muggy side overnight as lows fall back again into the low to middle 60s.

Through the work week

Sunshine continues as the backdrop for much of the work week, but by the time we get into Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll have to keep an eye on a few spotty afternoon storms. Models still have some spread among them regarding the end of the week, including potential effects from Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless, warm weather looks to continue for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 90s. But, increased cloud cover by the time we get into the later half of the week will keep us closer to the lower to middle 80s.

