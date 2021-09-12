Search underway for stolen dirt bikes at Breathitt County business

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Four Kawasaki dirt bikes were stolen from the Jackson YPK Motorsports location Sunday morning, according to the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said at 4 a.m., five men wearing black hoodies and driving a U-Haul broke the front door down and took the four bikes.

Anyone with information are encouraged to call the Jackson Police Department at 606-666-2424 or the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office at 606-666-3800, ext. 280.

