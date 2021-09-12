Advertisement

Reflecting on the impact 9/11 had on Kentucky high school football

By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just three days after the attacks on September 11, 2001, football teams across the mountains took the field.

The shock and horror brought every team together that night. Rockcastle County and Estill County lit candles following their game, Hazard and Perry Central prayed during their game, and Fleming-Neon wore ribbons on their helmets in solidarity.

Each school had its own night to remember the worst attack on American soil.

