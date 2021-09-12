Mother and daughter host Eastern Kentucky pageant workshop

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With years of experience in the pageant industry, a mother and daughter hosted a workshop Sunday.

Event Coordinator Emily Farley said it was to help those in Eastern Kentucky get into the business.

“So, once I decided that I wasn’t going to do pageants for a little while, because of school and work, I decided I was going to be able to help the girls around here and host this workshop and be able to coach them, mentor them a little bit for their own pageant journeys,” she said.

Leaving her mother and AmeriFest Titleholder proud.

“It’s always been her goal and her dream to help other girls from our area do well in pageants,” Carla Sams said. “Also, because we don’t have a lot of resources here, a lot of information for these girls to be able to compete at other levels.”

Farley said they wanted to showcase a lifechanging passion.

“When I first started them, I was super shy. I wouldn’t talk to anybody, I’d hide behind my mom and then once I started to do them, I would talk to anybody,” she said. “I’d see people in the grocery store and talk to them. I feel like pageants give girls just an amazing amount of self-confidence and self-love.”

Sams said they hope to host more workshops in the near future.

“To conquer some fears, to step out of their comfort zone, to get some education to be able to speak publicly, to find confidence in themselves, and to realize their beauty comes in all shapes, size, and ages,” she said.

Farley said they saw a great response from across the region.

“All over, like I didn’t expect it,” she said. “I expected just kind of some Hazard and Perry County girls maybe, but I think we’ve got quite a few coming from Knott County, Leslie County, just everywhere and it’s overwhelming.”

Farley said she is thankful for everyone who attended the workshop.

