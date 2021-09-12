Advertisement

Letcher County artist commissions three murals for Kentucky Mist Distillery

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky artist completed three large murals for Kentucky Mist Distillery in Whitesburg.

Artist Lacy Hale was commissioned to create the pieces.

Creating two original murals for the business and updating the faded RC Cola mural, a piece that has been on the building for decades.

While unavailable for a comment, she did provide a written statement about the work:

“The RC Cola mural had been on that building as long as I could remember. A piece like that, honoring the history of the RC Bottling company that had been in the county, is a point of pride for many in the community. As I was working on repairing it, so many folks stopped to thank me for touching the sign up,” she said. “When I posted the completed photos on my art page on Facebook, it was liked by more than 700 people and shared 166 times. That piece was in such bad shape, so much of the paint fell off as I was trying to patch it up. I’m glad Colin and Kentucky Mist Distillery recognized the importance of that mural and searched for a local artist to preserve it. Working on a project like that in my hometown is very special, and adding more pieces to the building leaves a new legacy for the future of that building.”

Owner Colin Fultz said the murals turned out great, citing an importance for preserving history.

“There was a lot of stuff that was faded on it that we couldn’t even see that after she started working on it, she brought it back to life,” he said. “So, I think it’s an old image brought back to life and her new image along with it.”

Hale said she has many more projects in the works.

