ATV crash leaves one dead in Campbell Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville man is dead after he drove his 2013 Polaris Razor into a tree Sunday morning, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

44-year-old Jason Kuhn was driving on Mountain Road when he veered off the roadway and straight into a tree, according to a release from the THP.

He was not wearing his seatbelt or a helmet, according to the release.

