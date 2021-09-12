Advertisement

AP Top 25: Oregon, Iowa enter top 5; Arkansas has 1st ranking since ‘16

Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, front, celebrates his sack of Ohio State quarterback C.J....
Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, front, celebrates his sack of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud on the final play of the game in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP/WYMT) -- Oregon and Iowa are the big movers in The Associated Press college football poll after road wins over top-10 opponents.

The Ducks’ victory over Ohio State earned them a promotion from No. 12 to No. 4.

Another impressive defensive performance by Iowa in the Cy-Hawk Trophy game pushed the Hawkeyes from No. 10 to No. 5.

Arkansas was rewarded for its home win over Texas with its first appearance in the AP Top 25 in five years, coming in at No. 20. Alabama remained No. 1, Georgia stayed at No. 2 and Oklahoma rose to No. 3. Ohio State fell from third to ninth. Iowa State dropped from No. 9 to No. 14.

Kentucky received 13 votes after their win over Missouri. They remain unranked.

RANKTEAMRECORDVOTESPREVIOUS
1Alabama (60)(2-0)1,5721
2Georgia (3)(2-0)1,5142
3Oklahoma(2-0)1,4024
4Oregon(2-0)1,35512
5Iowa(2-0)1,26310
6Clemson(1-1)1,2466
7Texas A&M(2-0)1,2065
8Cincinnati(2-0)1,1497
9Ohio State(1-1)1,0293
10Penn State(2-0)1,00511
11Florida(2-0)93513
12Notre Dame(2-0)9268
13UCLA(2-0)80416
14Iowa State(1-1)5939
15Virginia Tech(2-0)59119
16Coastal Carolina(2-0)56217
17Ole Miss(2-0)55020
18Wisconsin(1-1)49918
19Arizona State(2-0)34123
20Arkansas(2-0)277_
21North Carolina(1-1)26824
22Auburn(2-0)23325
23BYU(2-0)213_
24Miami(1-1)17722
25Michigan(2-0)163_

Also receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1

