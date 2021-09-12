AP Top 25: Oregon, Iowa enter top 5; Arkansas has 1st ranking since ‘16

NEW YORK (AP/WYMT) -- Oregon and Iowa are the big movers in The Associated Press college football poll after road wins over top-10 opponents.

The Ducks’ victory over Ohio State earned them a promotion from No. 12 to No. 4.

Another impressive defensive performance by Iowa in the Cy-Hawk Trophy game pushed the Hawkeyes from No. 10 to No. 5.

Arkansas was rewarded for its home win over Texas with its first appearance in the AP Top 25 in five years, coming in at No. 20. Alabama remained No. 1, Georgia stayed at No. 2 and Oklahoma rose to No. 3. Ohio State fell from third to ninth. Iowa State dropped from No. 9 to No. 14.

Kentucky received 13 votes after their win over Missouri. They remain unranked.

RANK TEAM RECORD VOTES PREVIOUS 1 Alabama (60) (2-0) 1,572 1 2 Georgia (3) (2-0) 1,514 2 3 Oklahoma (2-0) 1,402 4 4 Oregon (2-0) 1,355 12 5 Iowa (2-0) 1,263 10 6 Clemson (1-1) 1,246 6 7 Texas A&M (2-0) 1,206 5 8 Cincinnati (2-0) 1,149 7 9 Ohio State (1-1) 1,029 3 10 Penn State (2-0) 1,005 11 11 Florida (2-0) 935 13 12 Notre Dame (2-0) 926 8 13 UCLA (2-0) 804 16 14 Iowa State (1-1) 593 9 15 Virginia Tech (2-0) 591 19 16 Coastal Carolina (2-0) 562 17 17 Ole Miss (2-0) 550 20 18 Wisconsin (1-1) 499 18 19 Arizona State (2-0) 341 23 20 Arkansas (2-0) 277 _ 21 North Carolina (1-1) 268 24 22 Auburn (2-0) 233 25 23 BYU (2-0) 213 _ 24 Miami (1-1) 177 22 25 Michigan (2-0) 163 _

Also receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1

