AP Top 25: Oregon, Iowa enter top 5; Arkansas has 1st ranking since ‘16
NEW YORK (AP/WYMT) -- Oregon and Iowa are the big movers in The Associated Press college football poll after road wins over top-10 opponents.
The Ducks’ victory over Ohio State earned them a promotion from No. 12 to No. 4.
Another impressive defensive performance by Iowa in the Cy-Hawk Trophy game pushed the Hawkeyes from No. 10 to No. 5.
Arkansas was rewarded for its home win over Texas with its first appearance in the AP Top 25 in five years, coming in at No. 20. Alabama remained No. 1, Georgia stayed at No. 2 and Oklahoma rose to No. 3. Ohio State fell from third to ninth. Iowa State dropped from No. 9 to No. 14.
Kentucky received 13 votes after their win over Missouri. They remain unranked.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|VOTES
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama (60)
|(2-0)
|1,572
|1
|2
|Georgia (3)
|(2-0)
|1,514
|2
|3
|Oklahoma
|(2-0)
|1,402
|4
|4
|Oregon
|(2-0)
|1,355
|12
|5
|Iowa
|(2-0)
|1,263
|10
|6
|Clemson
|(1-1)
|1,246
|6
|7
|Texas A&M
|(2-0)
|1,206
|5
|8
|Cincinnati
|(2-0)
|1,149
|7
|9
|Ohio State
|(1-1)
|1,029
|3
|10
|Penn State
|(2-0)
|1,005
|11
|11
|Florida
|(2-0)
|935
|13
|12
|Notre Dame
|(2-0)
|926
|8
|13
|UCLA
|(2-0)
|804
|16
|14
|Iowa State
|(1-1)
|593
|9
|15
|Virginia Tech
|(2-0)
|591
|19
|16
|Coastal Carolina
|(2-0)
|562
|17
|17
|Ole Miss
|(2-0)
|550
|20
|18
|Wisconsin
|(1-1)
|499
|18
|19
|Arizona State
|(2-0)
|341
|23
|20
|Arkansas
|(2-0)
|277
|_
|21
|North Carolina
|(1-1)
|268
|24
|22
|Auburn
|(2-0)
|233
|25
|23
|BYU
|(2-0)
|213
|_
|24
|Miami
|(1-1)
|177
|22
|25
|Michigan
|(2-0)
|163
|_
Also receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1
