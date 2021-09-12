Advertisement

Administrator pushing for mandatory lessons on 9/11 terrorist attacks in Tennessee classrooms

Tennessee is one of 14 states that require educators to teach about the 9/11 terrorist attacks in schools.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Steve Shedden, the Dean of Students at Bearden Middle School, worked with state legislator, Jason Zachary, to sponsor a bill regarding teaching students about the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Bill 0156 states public schools should “provide age-appropriate instruction to public school students in kindergarten through grade 12 on the events of September 11, 2001, annually on September 11.”

Shedden was an NYPD officer during the attack on September 11, 2001. He was on vacation at the time and has a lot of survivors guilt. He watched the destruction of his city from afar.

“For me this was yesterday. Children, grandchildren, marriages- no day impacted my life like 9/11,” said Shedden.

There has not been anything done to the bill since March.

