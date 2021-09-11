Warm and dry this weekend, rain chances return next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We stay mostly sunny and dry through the weekend, but temperatures begin to increase. Rain chances return by the next work week.

Tonight through Sunday night

A beautiful evening is on tap across the mountains. We stay dry under mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will not be as chilly as recent nights as we only fall into the lower-60s. We will also be watching out for patchy fog through the overnight hours.

On Sunday, we stay mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures will be warm as we top out in the upper-80s across the region.

Into Sunday night, we remain dry under mostly clear skies. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s.

Next Work Week

We remain hot and dry on Monday. High temperatures reach the upper-80s under mostly sunny skies.

On Tuesday, we stay mostly sunny. A stray shower or two is possible during the afternoon and evening, but most of us will be dry. Again, high temperatures reach the upper-80s.

Into Wednesday, scattered showers and storms will be possible towards the afternoon and evening. We stay under a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle-80s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances linger into the end of the work week.

A mix of sun and clouds on Thursday could lead to scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs reach the mid-80s.

The forecast doesn’t change too much into Friday. A mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and storms possible by the afternoon. High temperatures stay in the mid-80s.

