Volunteers needed at Sevierville TSSAA Golf State Championship

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Chamber of Commerce put out a call Saturday for volunteers to help out at the 2021 TSSAA Golf State Championship. The tournament will feature 300 high school golfers, their families and coaches.

The volunteers will help with scoring, check-in and driving shuttles. Many shifts are available, officials with the Chamber said.

“The opportunity to host the TSSAA is a big win for the City of Sevierville and the Sevierville Golf Club,” said Sevierville Chamber of Commerce director of sales and advertising, Tony Funderburg. “Working with the golf club staff, we put together a proposal to host the tournament for the next two years that will bring over 300 junior golfers to Sevierville each year. It also offers their families the opportunity to visit Sevierville, enjoy the tournament and have a mini vacation. We’re excited and looking forward to working with our community members to make this a great event.”

The event will be held from Oct. 4 - Oct. 8. Those interested in volunteering are asked to sign up at this website or call Daniel Young at 865-453-6411.

