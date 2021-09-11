Advertisement

Volunteers do repairs, yardwork for first responders, veterans on 9/11

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity give back first responders, veterans and families who went...
Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity give back first responders, veterans and families who went into service because of what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.(WXIX)
By Drew Amman
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati chapter of Habitat for Humanity volunteers provided repairs and yardwork for first responders, veterans, and families who went into service because of the tragic events that happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

The semiannual Rock the Block neighborhood event was held Saturday at Evanston Park.

The projects included exterior home repairs, clean-up, brush, overgrowth and trash removal, pulling weeds and raking, mulching and landscaping.

“It’s our way of thanking them and saying hey, you served and don’t always get that recognition, especially as people age or become disabled, so we’re able to come out and say, we want to honor your service no matter how long ago it was and people want to come together and help you and thank you,” Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati VP, Development and Communications Beth Benson.

Habitat for Humanity and Lowes partnered with Lowe’s for the event to help prevent displacement and potential homelessness.

Lowe’s received more that 2000 submissions to their 100 Hometowns program. The program provides 100 projects to be completed across 37 states. They rebuild areas affected by natural disasters, repair critical housing, restore community centers, and revive green areas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths; Top 7 counties in Eastern Kentucky hold highest incident rate
Hazard ARH
Kentucky man says he paid COVID-19 no attention, now he has it and he wants you to know it is no joke
Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department
Health officials: Perry County has the highest COVID-19 incidence rate nationwide
Three people are behind bars facing drug charges in Floyd County following a two-month-long...
Mother, son, and deputy jailer facing drug charges
Kentucky House and Senate override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of bill aimed at ending school mask mandates

Latest News

Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
The 7th annual Moonbow EggFest kicks off in Corbin
London Fire Department honors the first responders lost in 9/11
organization has seen an increase in calls as many vets are extremely troubled by current...
9/11 anniversary difficult for many veterans
A Kentucky organization has seen an increase in calls as many vets are extremely troubled by...
9/11 anniversary difficult for many veterans