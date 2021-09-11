Advertisement

Students with BMW Academy discuss rise in gun violence and solutions to stop it

By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tired of seeing friends killed by gun violence, a group of young men are speaking up and working to find ways to get others to put the guns down.

And now they’re sharing their concerns with city leaders.

“I deal with it every single day. Talking to these families, showing up on the scene at some of these shootings and even some of these murders. It’s heartbreaking,” said community leader Devine Carama.

Carama said it’s also what pushes him and the students with the Black Male Working Academy to find a solution to stopping the recent rise in gun violence.

“That’s what wakes me up everyday. How can I bridge that gap between the city government and the community in order to keep our kids safe? And not just safe and alive, but thriving.”

Carama said it starts here, by listening to the kids themselves. They talk of negative influences and fights over social media to a lack in community resources

“Whether it’s their parents or even their friends, a lot of stuff that goes in one ear may go out the other. But I think repetition is what has an impact on young people. Whether it’s music or social media or whether it’s positive people from the community trying to speak life into them.”

Dozens of high schoolers spending their Saturday afternoon trying to better the community, not just for themselves, but in hopes they won’t lose any more friends.

“They take the message of positivity, the message of putting the guns down, the message of increasing awareness politically to engage some of these systemic reasons leading to the violence, then they go back to their friend groups, then their friend groups become leaders and so forth. That’s how the word spreads.”

The students and community leaders met at First Baptist Church of Bracktown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths; Top 7 counties in Eastern Kentucky hold highest incident rate
Hazard ARH
Kentucky man says he paid COVID-19 no attention, now he has it and he wants you to know it is no joke
Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department
Health officials: Perry County has the highest COVID-19 incidence rate nationwide
Three people are behind bars facing drug charges in Floyd County following a two-month-long...
Mother, son, and deputy jailer facing drug charges
Kentucky House and Senate override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of bill aimed at ending school mask mandates

Latest News

Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
The 7th annual Moonbow EggFest kicks off in Corbin
London Fire Department honors the first responders lost in 9/11
organization has seen an increase in calls as many vets are extremely troubled by current...
9/11 anniversary difficult for many veterans
A Kentucky organization has seen an increase in calls as many vets are extremely troubled by...
9/11 anniversary difficult for many veterans