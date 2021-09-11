Advertisement

South Knoxville couple creates memorial to War in Afghanistan

Afghanistan memorial
Afghanistan memorial(Wanda Julian)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A South Knoxville couple has set up a homemade memorial to those that gave everything in the War in Afghanistan. The memorial was set up by Jim and JoAnn Gaus and honors United States servicemembers that died throughout the 20-year war.

The names are all organized by year, and also include rank and home state. The memorial also features flags and a sign that reads “These brave American Patriots gave their lives in Afghanistan... Thanks to those who serve now and who served before them.”

The memorial also features a more recent addition, a pillar with the names of the 13 servicemembers killed in the Kabul airport attack, including Tennessee’s own Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

The memorial is located at 900 Hendron Chapel Rd.

