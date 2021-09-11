Sheriff: Pulaski Co. man charged after hanging jugs of gas throughout mobile home, setting it on fire

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County man has been indicted on charges of arson and use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Law enforcement responded to a structural fire on May 30 on Old Salts Road in Somerset and found gallon jugs of gasoline throughout a mobile home. Law enforcement said there were also gallon jugs of gasoline on the floor, a gas cylinder with a torch head attached and propane tanks in different parts of the trailer.

A Science Hill fire unit entered the home, which created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to first responders. However, the sheriff’s office said no first responders were injured.

The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Ryan C. Daulton was indicted on charges of arson, use of a weapon of mass destruction, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief.

The sheriff’s office said Daulton lived at the home, which was severely damaged by the fire, but it was owned by someone else.

