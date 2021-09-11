Advertisement

Sheriff: Pulaski Co. man charged after hanging jugs of gas throughout mobile home, setting it on fire

The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Ryan C. Daulton was indicted on charges of arson, use of...
The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Ryan C. Daulton was indicted on charges of arson, use of a weapon of mass destruction, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County man has been indicted on charges of arson and use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Law enforcement responded to a structural fire on May 30 on Old Salts Road in Somerset and found gallon jugs of gasoline throughout a mobile home. Law enforcement said there were also gallon jugs of gasoline on the floor, a gas cylinder with a torch head attached and propane tanks in different parts of the trailer.

A Science Hill fire unit entered the home, which created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to first responders. However, the sheriff’s office said no first responders were injured.

The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Ryan C. Daulton was indicted on charges of arson, use of a weapon of mass destruction, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief.

The sheriff’s office said Daulton lived at the home, which was severely damaged by the fire, but it was owned by someone else.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths; Top 7 counties in Eastern Kentucky hold highest incident rate
Hazard ARH
Kentucky man says he paid COVID-19 no attention, now he has it and he wants you to know it is no joke
Three people are behind bars facing drug charges in Floyd County following a two-month-long...
Mother, son, and deputy jailer facing drug charges
Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department
Health officials: Perry County has the highest COVID-19 incidence rate nationwide
Kentucky House and Senate override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of bill aimed at ending school mask mandates

Latest News

Former Pres. George W. Bush spoke at the observance ceremony held at the site of United flight...
Bush notes ‘sudden splendor’ of bravery on 9/11
Guards at the Windsor Castle play the US national anthem Saturday to to mark the 20th...
Queen offers ‘thoughts and prayers’ on anniversary of 9/11
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
The football, soccer, and track fields at Shelby Valley will soon see new life.
Donor funds fields, futures for Pike County students