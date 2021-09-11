Advertisement

Man arrested after firing shots at Walland Convenience Store

A man was charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Police said he believed someone was firing at him which prompted him to shoot.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There were shots fired last night at Walland Convenience Store that resulted in an arrest of one man, according to officials.

The man was charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Officials said he believed someone was firing at him which prompted him to shoot.

An investigation by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office revealed that there had been no additional shots fired.

According to several witnesses, the man waved the gun at people outside the store.

The police report said the man looked intoxicated.

This investigation is ongoing.

