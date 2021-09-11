Louisville first responders remember 9/11 victims on 20th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Attention all companies, attention all companies, today we lower our flags to half-staff and pause for a moment of silence to honor the memory of all the firefighters and first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice responding to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.”

That call resounded across every emergency radio in the metro, to honor those who lost their lives 20 years ago.

“We have an opportunity every single day to do better, be better, and to build a better world,” Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Those we lost on 9/11 believed that so strongly.”

Dignitaries and firefighters paused to remember the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the attacks. They took a moment to especially remember those first responders who bravely served that day.

In total, 412 first responders were killed.

“My hope today is that this tragic anniversary will remind us again of the bravery of our first responders,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

A piece of twisted metal that belonged to one of the towers was brought to the headquarters of the Louisville Fire Department.

Beshear remembered a close friend he lost in the World Trade Center.

“He didn’t have the change to get married, to have kids or a career,” Beshear said. “It’s a tough day each time.”

Leaders encouraged those in attendance to remember the unity that America had following the attack, and to use that same united front to help end COVID-19. The governor encouraged wearing a mask when appropriate and getting a vaccine,

“On a day like 9/11, we thank those that protect us for all of their sacrifices, but we have a chance every day to protect one another,” Beshear said.

