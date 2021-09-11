Advertisement

London Fire Department honors the first responders lost in 9/11

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the London Fire Department and London Fire Honor Guard hosted a ceremony that allowed the first responders of London to reflect on that day 20 years ago and to share the importance of remembering those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“For some of the people who are actually working now, they [weren’t] born. So, we’re trying to let them know what it was like to be a first responder at that time and try to educate them on how it was,” said David King, who is over the London Fire Honor Guard.

Several servicemen and women came out to the Laurel County Farmer’s Market pavilion to pay respects to the fallen first responders and reflect on what life was like after September 11th.

“The fire service picked up a lot of people, I think the military picked up a lot of people, because of what happened that day. And they got the desire to need to help and to want to be there for people,” said London City Fire Department Chief Carl Hacker.

The event hosted several guest speakers, vendors, and even a “step challenge,” which symbolizes the steps taken by the first responders who were called to the Twin Towers.

“We’re out here just to remember those folks and you know, educate the public on what firefighters and law enforcement does. These are heroes everyday. They’re right here,” said David King.

Carl Hacker adds that he and the fire department hopes to hold more events like this in the future.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths; Top 7 counties in Eastern Kentucky hold highest incident rate
Hazard ARH
Kentucky man says he paid COVID-19 no attention, now he has it and he wants you to know it is no joke
Three people are behind bars facing drug charges in Floyd County following a two-month-long...
Mother, son, and deputy jailer facing drug charges
Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department
Health officials: Perry County has the highest COVID-19 incidence rate nationwide
Kentucky House and Senate override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of bill aimed at ending school mask mandates

Latest News

The 7th annual Moonbow EggFest kicks off in Corbin
City leaders in Lexington helped commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Saturday.
WATCH | Lexington first responders remember 9/11 with wreath-laying ceremony
On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, we all remember the deadliest terror attack on US soil.
WATCH | UK ROTC cadets remember 9/11 victims
Local first responders were awarded with plaques in recognition of the sacrifices they make on...
‘Never forget what those first responders did’: Pike County town honors 9/11 victims and local first responders