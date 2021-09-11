London Fire Department honors the first responders lost in 9/11

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the London Fire Department and London Fire Honor Guard hosted a ceremony that allowed the first responders of London to reflect on that day 20 years ago and to share the importance of remembering those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“For some of the people who are actually working now, they [weren’t] born. So, we’re trying to let them know what it was like to be a first responder at that time and try to educate them on how it was,” said David King, who is over the London Fire Honor Guard.

Several servicemen and women came out to the Laurel County Farmer’s Market pavilion to pay respects to the fallen first responders and reflect on what life was like after September 11th.

“The fire service picked up a lot of people, I think the military picked up a lot of people, because of what happened that day. And they got the desire to need to help and to want to be there for people,” said London City Fire Department Chief Carl Hacker.

The event hosted several guest speakers, vendors, and even a “step challenge,” which symbolizes the steps taken by the first responders who were called to the Twin Towers.

“We’re out here just to remember those folks and you know, educate the public on what firefighters and law enforcement does. These are heroes everyday. They’re right here,” said David King.

Carl Hacker adds that he and the fire department hopes to hold more events like this in the future.

