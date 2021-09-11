Advertisement

Lexington Humane Society puts on a splash at Doggy Paddle event

Last year the event was canceled because of the pandemic and the dogs, owners, organizers, and vendors were all happy to be back.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a bad day to be a tennis ball at the Doggy Paddle event at Woodland Pak in Lexington. Furry friends from the Commonwealth came to cool off in the pool for a good cause.

Lexington Parks and Recreation teamed up with the Lexington Humane Society for their Doggy Paddle event. Last year, the event was canceled because of the pandemic and the dogs, owners, organizers, and vendors were all happy to be back.

“So doggy paddle is one of our four annual events. Being a nonprofit, we rely on these large events to fundraise for the animals, and this is always a popular event,” said Meghan Bostic, outreach manager for the Lexington Humane Society.”

Bostic said they’ve had more people come by than expected, and they weren’t sure if the 250 tennis balls were enough. They had over 300 people sign up for the event.

“It was very fun. He loves dogs, he loves water, we’re having a blast,” said GJ & Greyson Gerard.

GJ and his son are having a boy’s day with the pups and even lost their furry friend.

“He’s somewhere, yeah, no idea, every time we try to chase him, he runs away,” said Gerard.

It was a blast for some other first-time attendees, even if their dogs were fearful of the water at first.

“I adopted her a year ago, she’s three now, but I got her at the Lexington Humane Society. She’s been a little bit nervous, but I think she’s enjoying it,” said Scott Catlett, who brought his sweet pit bull.

All proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to the Lexington Humane Society. The humane society’s next big event is the Beastie Ball, and they are hoping to put it on, but are still unsure about it with the state of the pandemic.

