Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 retires

Goran has served the citizens of Knox County and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office very well.
K-9 GORAN retires
K-9 GORAN retires(Knox County Sherriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On September 10, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of their own, a K-9 named Goran hung up his collar and badge for the last time.

-Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 “GORAN” Retires- On September 10, 2021 KCSO’s K-9 “GORAN” hung up his collar & badge...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 10, 2021

“As much as GORAN loves working, his retirement comes at a much needed time in his life. One of the joys of getting older is all that extra couch time and no alarm clock!” his fellow officers said.

Goran’s partner and handler will miss him at work but is happy that Goran will spend his days on his couch and loving on kids.

Goran has served the citizens of Knox County and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office very well, the announcement said.

Officers wished him many years of rest, relaxation and many treats.

“Well done, GORAN!” officers said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths; Top 7 counties in Eastern Kentucky hold highest incident rate
Hazard ARH
Kentucky man says he paid COVID-19 no attention, now he has it and he wants you to know it is no joke
Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department
Health officials: Perry County has the highest COVID-19 incidence rate nationwide
Three people are behind bars facing drug charges in Floyd County following a two-month-long...
Mother, son, and deputy jailer facing drug charges
Kentucky House and Senate override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of bill aimed at ending school mask mandates

Latest News

Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
The 7th annual Moonbow EggFest kicks off in Corbin
London Fire Department honors the first responders lost in 9/11
organization has seen an increase in calls as many vets are extremely troubled by current...
9/11 anniversary difficult for many veterans
A Kentucky organization has seen an increase in calls as many vets are extremely troubled by...
9/11 anniversary difficult for many veterans