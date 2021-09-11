Advertisement

Hundreds gather for ‘We The People’ rally in Muhlenberg Co.

The Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center hosted a conservative rally on Friday.
By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT
POWDERLY, Ky. (WFIE) - The “We the People Reunion,” a conservative rally, began in Muhlenberg County on Friday.

The event is hosting speakers such as the CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, former national security advisor Michael Flynn and Pastor Greg Locke, who has in the past admitted to being at the Capitol during the January 6 Capitol riot.

The rally began at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center.

Promoters said they expected crowds of around 10,000 people.

Fewer than 300 were at the event when 14 News arrived.

14 News was allowed in the parking lot to shoot some video, but was later asked to leave the fairgrounds.

Any attempts made to speak with local leaders and event organizers have been denied.

14 News did speak with a group of women who fear that such a large event is dangerous during a pandemic.

“People are getting sick and they’re dying,” Powderly resident Rhonda Wood said. “Friends of ours, people we know, and we haven’t been able to stop it. We’ve tried, we’ve pleaded, we’ve sent requests - done whatever we could.”

The event is continuing through the weekend.

